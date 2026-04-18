Suspend license, registration penalties, DoTr orders LTO

“For the next three months, they can register and get their licenses without any penalties,” Lopez said during the Saturday News Forum.

The moratorium is part of the government’s relief measures to cushion the impact of rising costs on transport workers and the commuting public.

Meanwhile, Lopez said the government has begun rolling out a nationwide package of transport relief measures, including cash assistance, fuel subsidies, and fare discounts, following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The program includes the distribution of P5,000 cash assistance for drivers through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Beneficiaries include jeepney drivers, as well as those in the motorcycle taxi, transport network vehicle service and UV Express sectors.

The cash aid rollout is being implemented alongside the DoTr’s fuel subsidy program for qualified drivers and operators. Of the agency’s P2.5-billion budget for fuel assistance, around P1.5 billion has already been disbursed.

The DoTr said it is also expanding its Net Service Contracting Program nationwide, which provides financial support to transport operators while ensuring reliable service for commuters.

Initial rollout challenges, including slow onboarding, are being addressed by directing the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to conduct on-site registration at transport terminals.

In addition, the government has introduced a fuel discount program in coordination with the Department of Energy, Land Bank and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

The scheme grants drivers a P10-per-liter discount for up to 150 liters per week.

Beginning 20 April, agricultural delivery trucks registered with the Department of Agriculture will be exempt from toll fees.