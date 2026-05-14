DoT urges locals: Report erring foreign Siargao tourists

The Department of Tourism (DoT) is calling on residents and domestic travelers to remain vigilant and report rowdy foreign tourists following a string of altercations on the popular resort island.
In a statement released on its Facebook page, the DoT stressed that while the Philippines is known for its hospitality, such warmth should not be mistaken for permission to violate local laws or disrespect Filipino culture.
“Every tourist is welcome in the Philippines, so long as they come with respect,” the agency said. “When it comes to the law, no one gets special treatment. Local or foreign, the standard is the same.”
The advisory follows recent social media reports and viral footage involving disruptive behavior by some foreign visitors. In several documented incidents, individuals reportedly attacked a cafe owner over a pro-Palestinian display, used sticks to beat business owners and destroyed security cameras.
Additional reports have surfaced regarding the harassment of restaurant staff, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other locals through physical intimidation and derogatory language.
Despite the friction, the DoT cautioned the public against xenophobia or generalizing specific groups.
“We stand in defense of Siargao’s tourism, but more than that, we stand in defense of Filipino dignity and welfare,” the DoT said.
“At the same time, we call on the public not to paint an entire race or nationality with the same brush. The actions of a few do not speak for the many,” it added.
The agency urged visitors to be “good guests” and reminded the public to cooperate with the Siargao local government by reporting violence to police immediately. Officials requested that witnesses provide evidence, such as photos or CCTV footage, to help expedite investigations.