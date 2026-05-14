DoT urges locals: Report erring foreign Siargao tourists

Additional reports have surfaced regarding the harassment of restaurant staff, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other locals through physical intimidation and derogatory language.

Despite the friction, the DoT cautioned the public against xenophobia or generalizing specific groups.

“We stand in defense of Siargao’s tourism, but more than that, we stand in defense of Filipino dignity and welfare,” the DoT said.

“At the same time, we call on the public not to paint an entire race or nationality with the same brush. The actions of a few do not speak for the many,” it added.

The agency urged visitors to be “good guests” and reminded the public to cooperate with the Siargao local government by reporting violence to police immediately. Officials requested that witnesses provide evidence, such as photos or CCTV footage, to help expedite investigations.