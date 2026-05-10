The previous Mother’s Day

At first glance, it seemed like a simple program. But as we visited the homes of the winners and listened to their stories, I realized that each mother carried a powerful testimony of love, faith, endurance and hope.

One story that deeply touched my heart was the story of Nanay Tintin Siares from Barangay CAA, Las Piñas. She lives with her husband Romy and two children Zia and Samantha inside a tiny nine-square-meter room that serves as their bedroom, kitchen, living area and sari-sari store. Her husband works as a construction laborer, doing everything he can to provide for the family despite unstable income.

When we entered their home, I felt humbled immediately. The space was small, warm and crowded with necessities. Many people may look at such conditions with sadness. But what surprised me most was not the poverty inside that room, it was the amount of hope living inside it.

Nanay Tintin smiled while speaking about her children. When I asked her what message she wanted to give them, she answered with the sincerity only a mother can have. She said her greatest dream was for her children to finish their studies so they would not experience the same hardships she endures every day.

Then I asked her daughter Zia what message she had for her mother. Through tears, the young girl promised she would study hard and do everything she could to help improve their lives in the future.

That moment stayed with me.

Sometimes generosity is not measured by how much money we give. Sometimes generosity is found in a mother waking up early to open a tiny sari-sari store. It is found in fathers doing exhausting labor under the heat of the sun. It is found in children choosing to dream despite difficult circumstances.

I was reminded that many mothers silently give every part of themselves to their families without expecting recognition. They give time, strength, patience and unconditional love even when life becomes difficult.

As we celebrated Mother’s Day, I realized that the greatest gift we can offer mothers is not only appreciation but also compassion and support. A simple act of kindness, a grocery package, educational assistance or even listening to someone’s story can restore dignity and hope.

The stories of these mothers remind us that hardship does not remove a person’s ability to dream. In fact, love often grows strongest in the smallest homes.

As written in Proverbs 31:25: “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.”

May we continue to honor and uplift mothers whose generous hearts keep families, communities and dreams alive every day.