DICT warns vs fake news after Senate shooting incident

Following the shooting incident inside the Senate premises on Wednesday, 13 May, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), together with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), is actively monitoring content on social media and digital platforms.
In a joint statement released on Thursday, DICT Secretary Henry Aguda warned netizens against disseminating false information on social media, saying those found spreading fake news could face penalties. He also urged the public to be mindful when sharing information related to the shooting incident at the Senate.
The agencies said information should only be shared if it comes from legitimate sources, as they aim to promote responsible online behavior among netizens.
“Sa panahon ng tensyon at pangamba, walang puwang ang pagpapakalat ng fake news at mga hindi beripikadong impormasyon, edited videos, at mga mapanlinlang na posts na magdadagdag ng kalituhan at takot sa publiko,” Aguda said, emphasizing that authorities will not tolerate any form of misinformation.
Aguda added that their priority is the safety of the public, especially the senators involved in the shooting incident inside the Senate premises.
The shooting incident took place on Wednesday night, 13 May, when senators and reporters reportedly heard gunshots within the Senate compound.
Meanwhile, Alan Peter Cayetano said several senators had already received warnings before the reported shooting incident occurred.