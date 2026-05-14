DICT warns vs fake news after Senate shooting incident

Following the shooting incident inside the Senate premises on Wednesday, 13 May, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), together with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), is actively monitoring content on social media and digital platforms.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, DICT Secretary Henry Aguda warned netizens against disseminating false information on social media, saying those found spreading fake news could face penalties. He also urged the public to be mindful when sharing information related to the shooting incident at the Senate.

The agencies said information should only be shared if it comes from legitimate sources, as they aim to promote responsible online behavior among netizens.