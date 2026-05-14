DICT tags 5 ‘provocateurs’

“We already have five persons of interest that we have referred to law enforcers,” Aguda said in Filipino.

Aguda declined to identify the individuals but described them as familiar figures in online political circles.

Usual suspects

“The ones I saw there are the usual ones speaking on social media,” he said.

He linked some of the personalities to previous political mobilizations and protest activities.

“Maybe some of them are those we know who tried to organize rallies last year. The usual names are there,” Aguda added.