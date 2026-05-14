DICT warns vs. online posts inciting violence after Senate chaos

“In accordance with our mandate, the DICT and CICC will now conduct close monitoring of posts or content found encouraging further trouble or sowing violence,” Aguda said, translated from Tagalog.

The DICT chief stressed that individuals proven to be spreading false information or inciting public disorder would face legal consequences.

Under Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code, inciting to sedition carries a penalty of up to six years imprisonment and a fine of up to P400,000.

However, because the alleged offense is committed using information and communications technology, Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 increases the penalty by one degree. This raises the possible punishment to six years and one day up to eight years imprisonment, along with corresponding fines.

“This kind of activity in our cyberspace will never be tolerated by the DICT and CICC because our priority is the safety and welfare of our countrymen,” Aguda added.

He specifically cautioned netizens against forwarding or sharing posts that promote sedition and physical harm. Authorities are also monitoring manipulated content such as edited videos and deepfakes allegedly intended to provoke panic and extreme reactions.

“In times of tension and fear, there is no room for the spread of fake news and unverified information, edited videos, and misleading posts that will add confusion and fear to the public,” Aguda said. “As our President said, let’s just stay calm.”

The agency urged the public to rely on legitimate news sources and verify information before sharing online. Aguda also encouraged citizens to report violent or misleading content through the DICT official website or the agency’s 1326 hotline instead of amplifying the posts online.