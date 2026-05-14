DepEd, LandBank launch ‘debt rescue’ for 1K indebted teachers

This rate is significantly lower than those of some unaccredited lenders, where interest can reach 3 percent per month.

The partnership covers approximately P500 million in salary loan accounts. Officials expect the refinancing scheme will enable affected personnel to once again receive the mandated minimum net take-home pay of P5,000.

“These are not add-ons; they’re part of building a more complete financial relationship with teachers who have historically been underserved by the formal banking system,” LandBank president and CEO Ma. Lynette Ortiz said.

DepEd cited that many educators fall into debt cycles due to urgent family emergencies or out-of-pocket classroom expenses. By providing “breathing room,” the agency aims to improve overall well-being and allow teachers to focus on instruction.

“When our teachers are more at peace, they can focus better on their most important duty — teaching and guiding our students,” Angara said.

The agency and LandBank will begin nationwide orientation and implementation activities for the program in the coming months.