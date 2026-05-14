Defensor: Bato only escaped to lessen burden on Senate

Along with his claims, Defensor said that he wishes that the wanted senator would be made to face trial in a local court for the crimes he allegedly committed.

Free to Go

During a press conference this Wednesday, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano echoed the sentiment, noting that the use of the word “escape” to describe Dela Rosa’s actions was inappropriate given that he had not been arrested.

“As far as escaping, he did not escape. He chose to leave. When you escape, you are under arrest, you’re under detention,” Cayetano said.

“So everyone, including his wife, used the word escape but actually he did not escape, in the technical legal sense,” he added.

Senate Commotion

On Wednesday, 13 May, the Supreme Court handed down its decision concerning the temporary restraining order (TRO) that Dela Rosa’s camp sought to be filed against agencies seeking to serve a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Instead of directly deciding whether to issue a TRO or not, the higher court provided the respondents a 72-hour period to reply to the petition, a move considered as standard court procedure.

With the lack of the TRO, rumblings began over a potential arrest on the former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief turned senator.

However, all agencies including the PNP, Department of Interior and Local Government, and the National Bureau of Investigation affirmed that they had no plans to serve the warrant.

These eventually led to the armed encounter at the Senate around 7:48 p.m. and subsequent reported escape of Dela Rosa from the premises at 2:30 a.m. this Thursday.

Much of the details surrounding the events remain unclear as of writing with investigations into the incident being currently undertaken.