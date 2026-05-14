SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

CIDG denies issuing new subpoena vs. Bato dela Rosa

CIDG denies issuing new subpoena vs. Bato dela Rosa
Photo courtesy of RONALDDELAROSA/IG
Published on

The Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Thursday denied reports claiming that it had issued a new subpoena against Ronald dela Rosa.

In a statement, the CIDG said there was no truth to allegations that a new directive, announcement, or enforcement timeline had been authorized following the official recall of the initial subpoena.

CIDG denies issuing new subpoena vs. Bato dela Rosa
CIDG to issue subpoena for Bato, not arrest warrant — Remulla

“The CIDG strongly appeals to the media and the public to cease the dissemination of unverified information that distorts standard administrative protocols and compromises institutional relationships,” the CIDG said.

The agency also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims regarding the senator and ongoing developments linked to the case.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)
Bato dela Rosa
Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG)
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph