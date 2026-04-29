CCC holds orientation on climate spending for FY 2027 budget

In his opening remarks, CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E. A. Borje stressed its significance.

“This [CCET] is not merely a compliance requirement; these are public funds, and we have a responsibility to ensure they are managed with the highest level of integrity,” Borje said.

“Now, this leads to a crucial point: the effectiveness of CCET depends entirely on the active participation of all agencies. It is a whole-of-government effort,” he added.

CCC Commissioner Rachel Anne Herrera noted the importance of accurate tagging for informed decisions.

“When climate expenditures are tagged properly, we get a clear picture of where the support from taxpayers’ money is going, where the gaps remain, and where public resources may not yet be aligned with climate risk. We are in a better position to make decisions, to design programs, and improve on them, so that we can better explain our choices to the public who we serve,” Herrera said.

DBM Undersecretary Goddes Hope Libiran, representing Secretary Rolando U. Toledo, highlighted CCET’s role in aligning climate spending.

“CCET is what allows us to see clearly: where our climate funds are going, how effective they are, and whether they are truly addressing the risks faced by our communities. Without it, climate spending becomes fragmented. With it, we gain direction, discipline, and accountability,” Libiran said.

The two-day hybrid orientation gathered 1,381 participants and included updates on policies, CCET methodologies, and focus group discussions with UP NCPAG GRIT Labs to assess implementation challenges and best practices.

Through CCET, the CCC aims to embed climate considerations into public budgets, supporting long-term resilience and sustainable development goals.