Bill granting free licensure exams to indigents clears House second reading

Under the bill, qualified applicants will be exempted from paying written examination fees for licensure examinations administered by the Professional Regulation Commission and eligibility examinations conducted by the Civil Service Commission.

The proposed measure aims to remove financial barriers preventing poor Filipinos from pursuing professional and government career opportunities.

Sandro Marcos said the bill would help Filipino families build better futures while promoting inclusive national development.

“This bill gives them a genuine opportunity to become licensed professionals, enter government service, and build better futures for themselves and their families,” Marcos said in a statement Thursday.

“When we help more Filipinos become professionals and civil servants, we also strengthen our workforce, improve public service, and create more opportunities for inclusive national development,” he added.

To qualify, applicants must present either a certificate of indigency issued by their local government unit or certification from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.