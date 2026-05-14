Bato lawyers dismiss escape rumors amid overnight Senate standoff





The situation escalated after security was tightened at the Senate following online chatter regarding a potential International Criminal Court (ICC) operation.



Despite the public pressure for clarity, Dela Rosa’s legal counsel repeatedly invoked attorney-client privilege, refusing to confirm the senator’s exact location or reveal the details of their discussions with him.



Lawyer Israelito Torreon emphasized that the senator is not a fugitive, stating, “You only run away from something when something is wrong—and there is nothing unlawful here”.



He characterized reports of Dela Rosa slipping out of the building between midnight and dawn as gossip.



While he acknowledged that groups of supporters had gathered near the Senate at various hours, Torreon maintained that these were uncoordinated gatherings and that the legal team was not in contact with the advocates.



When asked if Dela Rosa had recorded a video to prove he remained inside the building—a request reportedly made by his supporters—the lawyers declined to respond, citing confidentiality constraints.



They also avoided confirming whether the senator stayed in the building as the ICC-related rumors spread, expressing concern for the position of both the legal team and the Senate.



The incident occurred against a backdrop of significant political volatility. Dela Rosa, who served as the national police chief and was a central figure in the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign, is widely believed to be a primary focus of potential ICC action.



The Malacanang Palace earlier confirmed that the incumbent senator has left the building.



As of writing, Senator Dela Rosa has yet to issue a personal statement regarding the standoff or his current whereabouts.