Tourism stays strong, shifts strategy amid crisis

“I see tourism not just as a sector, but as an ecosystem—one that depends on investment flows, supply chains, enterprise development, infrastructure, and market access,” she said.

She acknowledged reports of slower bookings and cautious traveler sentiment in some segments but noted that demand remains strong. From January to 27 April 2026, the country recorded 2.24 million international arrivals, up nearly 9 percent year on year.

The tourism chief said domestic travel will remain a key pillar, with plans to expand regional circuits, promote short-break trips, and develop community-based, cultural, and wellness tourism offerings.

Priority sectors include meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), heritage tourism, gastronomy, wellness, agri-tourism, cruise tourism, and events.

The DOT will also focus on key source markets such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and ASEAN countries, while sustaining efforts in North America, Australia, and Europe.

Angara-Mathay said reforms in e-visa systems, entry processes, and digital platforms will be pursued to improve efficiency and enhance the visitor experience.

She added that the agency will strengthen coordination with government and private stakeholders to address infrastructure gaps and ensure a more seamless tourism ecosystem.