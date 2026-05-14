21 Malaybalay City employees test positive for illegal drugs

The employees who tested positive will undergo confirmatory testing to determine the specific illegal substance involved, whether shabu or marijuana.

Authorities did not immediately specify whether those who tested positive were regular, casual, or job order employees. The workers were allowed to continue reporting for work pending the confirmatory test results.

After confirmatory testing, the employees will undergo intervention measures, including possible drug rehabilitation and administrative proceedings.

Meanwhile, in Cagayan de Oro City, at least 10 traffic enforcers from the Road and Traffic Administration tested positive for illegal drugs during a surprise mandatory drug test conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Alex Tablate said that out of the 10 personnel who tested positive, nine allegedly tested positive for shabu while one tested positive for marijuana use.

The surprise drug test, conducted last month, involved 161 personnel.

Tablate said urine samples were collected in two vials, with one used for the initial screening and the other reserved for confirmatory testing as part of due process.

“The results of the 10 positive personnel were referred to the local drug abuse council for further action,” he said.

The local anti-drug council will recommend intervention measures and possible rehabilitation as part of the city government’s drug-free workplace policy.

Tablate described the results as “quite alarming,” considering that the Road and Traffic Administration is a frontline agency.

Eric Salcedo, overseer of the RTA, said the mandatory drug testing was ordered by Rolando Uy to ensure the agency remains drug-free.

Salcedo added that at least 14 personnel allegedly evaded the first batch of testing involving around 300 RTA personnel.

He said authorities would determine whether the employees who tested positive were job order or regular personnel. Job order workers may no longer be rehired, while regular employees could face summary dismissal proceedings.