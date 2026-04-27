10 CDO traffic enforcers test positive for drugs

He said the mandatory drug test took two vials of urine sample; the first was for initial test and the second for confirm,” he said.

The second specimen is for confirmatory test as part of due process accorded to suspected drug users.

“ The result of the 10 positive personnel were referred to the local drug abuse council for further action.

The local drug council will make recommendation on intervention and possible drug rehabilitation as part of the drug-free policy of the city government.

Tablante said the drug test result is “quit alarming” considering that RTA is a front line agency.

Councillor Eric Salcedo, RTA overseer, said the mandatory drug test to RTA personnel was ordered by Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy to ensure the agency is drug-free.

He revealed that despite the surprise mandatory drug test, at least 14 eluded the first batch test of the 300 RTA personnel.

Salcedo said they will determine the status of the positive personnel, whether they are job order (JO) or regular personnel. JO will not be rehired, while regular employees will undergo summary dismissal proceedings.