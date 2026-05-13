‘Yorme’ pitches Singapore-style housing to real estate leaders

The mayor highlighted flagship projects such as Binondominium and BaseCommunity, which were constructed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The units feature two bedrooms across 42 square meters, a design choice Domagoso said was intended to provide privacy and reduce domestic issues associated with cramped living conditions.

Under the program, beneficiaries pay a monthly fee of P2,000. While ownership is not transferred to the residents, Domagoso cited that the city returns all payments in full if a resident chooses to surrender their unit.

“Government is not to make money out of projects. Projects should be considered as public service,” Domagoso said, arguing that the city must retain ownership to prevent beneficiaries from selling their awarded units and returning to the streets.

The mayor announced that the city broke ground on new projects late last year, including San Lazaro Residences and further expansions of the Binondominium series.

Future developments are planned to reach 20 stories and will be financed through loans from the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

In addition to housing, Domagoso cited investments in health care, including a city-run catheterization laboratory providing free angioplasty and the construction of a 10-story air-conditioned hospital.