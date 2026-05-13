Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu headline BingoPlus Night 2026

BingoPlus is set to stage another star-studded celebration for BingoPlus Night 2026 as it marks its fourth anniversary on 19 May.
Carrying the theme “Step into the Next PLUS,” the annual event will feature performances from some of the country’s biggest celebrities and music acts.
Leading the lineup are BingoPlus endorser Kim Chiu and Vice Ganda.
Also joining the celebration are music icons Ely Buendia, Bamboo and Parokya ni Edgar.
Additional performers include Nina, Yeng Constantino, Julie Anne San Jose, Darren Espanto and Anthony Jennings.
The event will also feature hosts Joy Barcoma, Markki Stroem and Rufa Mae Quinto.
BingoPlus said the annual event aims to celebrate not only its platform and entertainment offerings but also its employees, players and the Filipino community that contributed to the company’s growth.
Supporting the event are Diamond sponsors Pay & Go, MannyPay and Mineski Global, Platinum sponsor Coins.ph, and Gold sponsors Avolution Inc., Carousell, Fulitech Philippines Inc. and AdSpark.