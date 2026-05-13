UP organization questions Legarda’s new Senate post

However, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the association said that her current political decisions now stand in contradiction with the moralities of public responsibility and accountability that UP students are taught to uphold.

“At a time when institutions are being reorganized to shield the powerful from scrutiny and consequence, neutrality disguised as pragmatism only deepens public distrust,” it stated.

Legarda was elected as the Senate President Pro Tempore, the second-highest position in the Senate, replacing Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, along with new majorities such as Pia Cayetano, Mark Villar, and Camille Villar.

The sudden political reorganization exposed a political moment, as the Senate prepares to receive the impeachment articles of Vice President Sara Duterte over allegations of grave misuse of public funds and betrayal of public trust.

With Alan Peter Cayetano as the Senate president, an issue arises: the chamber was reorganized to weaken, delay, or derail the impeachment process altogether.

Alongside the Senate reshuffle is the reappearance of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa after six months of escaping public scrutiny surrounding the arrest warrant before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dela Rosa appeared in the Senate on Monday during a session where he helped secure the 13 votes that unseated Senate President Vicente Sotto, contributing to delays in the transmittal of impeachment articles.

Meanwhile, an ICC arrest warrant against him was waiting, as it established his vital role in carrying out former president Rodrigo Duterte’s extrajudicial killings during his tenure.

With this, dela Rosa, who once bragged steadfast allegiance to Duterte, now seeks protection from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., revealing a fragile political system governed by opportunism, preservation, and immunity.

Duty vs power

The organization now challenges Legarda to reflect on the values she once claimed to stand for, ensuring the Senate does not become a sanctuary for impunity nor a place sought to preserve power.

“The Filipino people deserve institutions that act independently and officials willing to place democratic duty above political accommodation,” it stated.

It further asserted that journalists and media workers must recognize that accountability cannot exist without transparency.

We therefore call for full and unrestricted media access to Senate proceedings and all deliberations related to the impeachment process,” it added.

The association left a reminder that history will remember not only those who held power, but also those who chose to uphold accountability when democratic institutions are placed under trial.