Two satellite internet firms near Philippines rollout

Aguda said its services are already technically ready for deployment following testing and proof-of-concept activities.

“Once they launch, you’ll immediately recognize the brand. They’re very well-known,” Aguda said, hinting that the companies involved are globally recognized brands.

Another provider, he said, is targeting operations by the end of the year.

The incoming players are expected to focus on satellite-based connectivity as the government pushes to expand digital infrastructure and improve internet access in underserved areas.

Aguda said the NTC is currently processing the conversion of older telecommunications permits into the new Data Transmission Industry Participant licensing framework, with existing satellite and cable operators migrating to the updated system alongside new applicants seeking approval.

According to Aguda, the DICT is now coordinating with the National Electrification Administration to accelerate connectivity rollouts in rural communities, including through satellite-enabled services.

The entry of new players followed the government’s enactment of the Konektadong Pinoy Act, which seeks to make it easier for companies to enter the market and expand internet access.