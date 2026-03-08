Globe expands grid coverage

Globe Telecom is scaling its network capacity and speed for users by committing to deploy more than 400 wireless laser links nationwide over the next three years through its expanded partnership with Transcelestial.

The Ayala-backed telco said Sunday that the rollout is expected to enable it to deliver faster, more reliable connectivity, particularly in areas where building traditional fiber infrastructure is difficult, helping support the expansion of its 5G network.

“Globe’s strategy recognizes that no single technology will define the future of national networks. The move to deploy Transcelestial lasers represents an acceleration of our commitment to bring better access to more Filipinos at speed.”

“We are creating a flexible, future-ready network that adapts to rising capacity needs and environmental constraints,” Joel Agustin, senior vice president for Engineering and Network Planning at Globe, said.

For last mile link

The wireless laser links will be used for last-mile and backhaul connectivity, enabling Globe to deliver fiber-class capacity without laying physical cables.

Rohit Jha, CEO and co-founder of Transcelestial, said the 400-link rollout with Globe signals that the Philippines is adopting new infrastructure models to overcome traditional constraints.