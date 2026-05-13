Trump says US doesn’t need China to end Iran war

“I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise,” Trump said.

China has maintained close diplomatic ties with Iran, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visiting Beijing last week.

The upcoming Trump-Xi meeting comes as speculation grows that China could play a role in easing tensions between Washington and Tehran, especially as the conflict continues to disrupt global trade and energy markets.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he hoped Beijing would pressure Iran to de-escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

“I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told,” Rubio said. “And that is that what you are doing in the Strait is causing you to be globally isolated. You're the bad guy in this.”

Ali Wyne, senior research and advocacy adviser for US-China relations at the International Crisis Group, also said China may become critical in any future negotiations.

“I think if we’re going to bring Iran back to the negotiating table in an enduring way, I think that the United States recognises that China is going to play some role,” Wyne said.

The conflict, now stretching beyond a month, has disrupted maritime traffic after Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

The disruption has contributed to rising fuel costs and inflation worldwide, with Brent crude prices climbing to $107 per barrel.

The US Department of Labor also reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year, including a 0.6 percent monthly increase.

The Pentagon said US military spending tied to the Iran conflict has reached an estimated $29 billion, roughly $4 billion higher than the April estimate.

Despite growing economic concerns, Trump brushed aside questions about the financial strain on Americans.

“I don't think about American financial situation — I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he said.