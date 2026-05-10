Trump expected to 'apply pressure' on Xi over Iran: US official

"I would expect the president to apply pressure" over Iran, the official told reporters on a call, adding that the US leader has done so in previous calls with his Chinese counterpart.

The official said Trump had brought up Chinese revenue for Iran and Russia through oil sales "multiple times" with Xi, as well as sales of military-civilian dual-role goods.

"I expect that conversation to continue," the official added.

Recent US sanctions on China over the Iran war are also likely to come up, added the official.

Trump will arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening for the visit, which he originally postponed in March due to the ongoing Iran war, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told reporters.

There will be a welcome ceremony and a bilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday morning, followed by a visit to the Temple of Heaven that afternoon and a state banquet in the evening, said Kelly.

Trump and Xi will then have a bilateral tea and working lunch on Friday before the US leader returns to Washington.

Kelly said Trump's visit would focus on "rebalancing the relationship with China and prioritizing reciprocity and fairness to restore American economic independence."

"This will be a visit of tremendous symbolic significance," said Kelly.

"But of course, President Trump never travels for symbolism alone. The American people can expect the president to deliver more good deals on behalf of our country."

The United States and China will be looking at extending a year-long trade truce the two leaders agreed in October last year but tensions remain high over Trump's sweeping tariffs.