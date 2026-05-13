Studio N near sellout as Filinvest City demand strengthens

Decades of master planning have shaped the district into a complete urban hub, combining office towers, housing, hospitals, schools, retail, and public spaces. The continued arrival of locators such as SONAK, the planned PLDT campus, and lifestyle anchors like Creekside Park, along with the upcoming Sports Hub, reinforce its position as a working, lived-in business center rather than a developing one.

Industry data from Colliers Philippines shows Alabang ranking among the country’s strongest condominium pre-selling markets in 2025, with mid-income demand driving most of the activity.

“What Studio N offers is a chance to enter the in-demand Alabang residential market at the ideal moment,” said Ms. Daphne Sanchez, Senior Vice President for Residentials and Estate.

“With the project nearing completion, buyers can already assess the project’s value proposition as a place to live or lease right before pre-selling prices are fully closed. For astute investors, Studio N now presents a timely opportunity too good to miss.”

Situated inside Northgate Cyberzone, a PEZA-registered business district, the development benefits from steady weekday population flow, reducing reliance on speculative demand and supporting consistent rental potential.

With turnover set for 2026, Studio N has shifted from planning to near-delivery, allowing buyers to evaluate actual units, amenities, and finishes while pre-selling terms remain in effect. Its compact studio layouts are designed for end-use efficiency and leasing viability, with a limited number of larger Studio Prime units rounding out remaining options.