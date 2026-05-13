Police involved in viral C5 pushing incident against rider arrested

The rider posted the incident on social media and sought help in identifying the police officer involved, adding that he had already filed a report with the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters at Camp Crame.

Following the directive of District Director Police Brigadier General Randy Glenn Silvio, the concerned personnel was taken into custody and is now subject to investigation.

The Quezon City police assured the public that the matter is being handled with utmost seriousness in accordance with existing laws, policies, and standards of discipline within the organization.

The QCPD also reiterated its strict policy against any form of misconduct among its personnel.

“Should the evidence warrant it, appropriate administrative and criminal charges shall be filed against the concerned police personnel,” the QCPD said in a statement.