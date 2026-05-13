Police involved in viral C5 pushing incident against rider arrested

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported Wednesday afternoon that its police member has been arrested and now under its custody after being involved in the recent pushing incident against a motorcycle rider in C5 Road, Pasig City.
According to QCPD, a thorough investigation is ongoing regarding the involvement of its QCPD personnel onboarding a motorcycle rider, identified as Vincent Cayanes, on Tuesday, 12 May.
The rider posted the incident on social media and sought help in identifying the police officer involved, adding that he had already filed a report with the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters at Camp Crame.
Following the directive of District Director Police Brigadier General Randy Glenn Silvio, the concerned personnel was taken into custody and is now subject to investigation.
The Quezon City police assured the public that the matter is being handled with utmost seriousness in accordance with existing laws, policies, and standards of discipline within the organization.
The QCPD also reiterated its strict policy against any form of misconduct among its personnel.
“Should the evidence warrant it, appropriate administrative and criminal charges shall be filed against the concerned police personnel,” the QCPD said in a statement.