‘Space jellyfish’ lights up Tarlac skies

The sighting coincided with reports from residents who saw a bright, jellyfish-like plume in the night sky, including motorists along the southbound lane of TPLEX at around 8 p.m.

The phenomenon, often called a “space jellyfish,” occurs when sunlight illuminates high-altitude rocket exhaust while the ground below is already dark.

“Yung exhaust plume ng rocket, naliwanagan ng araw sa taas ng atmosphere kahit madilim na sa ground. Nagkakalat yung usok kaya parang pusit/jellyfish na glowing,” JohnPaul Sardañas explained.

The launch was identified by Next Spaceflight as SpaceSail Polar Group 09 aboard a Long March 6A from Taiyuan at 11:59 UTC, or 7:59 p.m. Philippine time.

The Spacesail Constellation, formerly linked to the G60 Starlink project, is being developed as China’s answer to global satellite internet networks such as SpaceX’s Starlink. Reuters reported that SpaceSail aims to deploy up to 15,000 satellites by 2030.