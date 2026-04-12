Residents witness ‘space jellyfish’

The phenomenon coincided with the launch of a Jielong 3 (Smart Dragon 3) Chinese solid-fueled orbital rocket conducted over international waters.

According to the NextSpaceflight website, the rocket carried 10 CentiSpace-1 satellites as part of the mission. The launch took place from a sea-based platform in the South China Sea at around 7:30 p.m. local time.

The CentiSpace-1 satellites form part of a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) navigation constellation being developed by Beijing-based Future Navigation.

The system is designed to provide GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) augmentation signals, improving positioning accuracy and enabling more precise navigation from orbit.

The bright “jellyfish-like” glow often occurs during rocket launches when sunlight reflects off exhaust plumes at high altitude, creating a glowing, fan-shaped effect visible from the ground shortly after sunset.