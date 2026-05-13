‘Solid Mindanao’ turning into gas – lawyer

Zarate noted that the development suggested that the formerly firm faction had been overrun and that politicians have come to realize that their allegiance to the Vice President was no longer a reliable political alignment.

“The supposed regional bloc that once served as an impenetrable shield for the Dutertes has collapsed. This isn’t just a legislative tally; it is a signal that the ‘Duterte brand’ is no longer the undisputed currency of Mindanao politics,” he said.

The lawyer further expressed that Duterte’s lack of support from Mindanao has shown that she may no longer be a clear cut winner in the upcoming 2028 national elections where she has expressed her desire to run for the executive post.

“For the Dutertes, survival is no longer guaranteed by birthright or geography…The family is now finding itself isolated in the very region they once claimed to win,” he said.

Zarate further explained that such a development may signal that the myth of regional solidarity may have been taken over by the individual needs of politicians that follow shifting national interests.

On Monday, 11 May, Duterte was formally impeached at the House for the second time with a resounding vote of 257-25-9.

The approved Articles of Impeachments revolving around four allegations are set to be transmitted over to the Senate which will serve as the impeachment court for the pending trial.