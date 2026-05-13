Socmed-active cops cautioned

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday cautioned its personnel against posting political content online amid the heightened tensions surrounding the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued for Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.
PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said officers must remain professional and politically neutral as public discussions on the ICC issue continue to intensify online and on the ground.
Nartatez said there are standing regulations that prohibit police officers from engaging in partisan political activity. He reminded personnel that social media posts may affect the public confidence in the institution.
“All PNP personnel are reminded to remain politically neutral and professional at all times, especially on social media platforms. There are existing regulations that prohibit police officers from engaging in partisan political activities or making statements that may compromise the integrity and neutrality of the organization,” Nartatez said.