PNP warns cops vs political posts amid ICC tensions

“All PNP personnel are reminded to remain politically neutral and professional at all times, especially on social media platforms. There are existing regulations that prohibit police officers from engaging in partisan political activity or making statements that may compromise the integrity and neutrality of the organization,” Nartatez said.

The ICC issue has reignited political debate over possible accountability linked to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign. Supporters and critics of the former administration have since exchanged accusations online, with some police officers operating personal social media accounts and vlog platforms also drawing attention for posting political commentary.

“Our personnel are expected to exercise prudence and discipline online because their statements may be interpreted as official positions of the PNP. Freedom of expression comes with responsibility. Police officers must ensure that their social media activities do not undermine public trust in the institution,” he added.

Nartatez also addressed police officers who maintain vlogs and online channels, stressing that being a content creator does not exempt them from organizational rules.

“Police officers who maintain vlogs or online platforms are reminded to avoid political commentary that could create perceptions of bias or partiality. We encourage responsible use of social media. Any content that violates PNP ethical standards or operational security policies will be subject to review,” he said.

“Our reminder to so-called ‘vlogger cops’ is simple: uphold professionalism, avoid inflammatory statements, and do not use your position to influence political discourse,” the PNP chief added.