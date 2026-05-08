SPC sets P3-B capex plan as earnings hit record high

He replaced Dennis T. Villareal, who stepped down from his executive role after 32 years and was named chairman emeritus while remaining on the board.

Among the company’s key priorities this year is the rollout of 160 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage capacity targeted for deployment to the grid in the second half, alongside the accelerated development of solar projects and optimization of existing power plants.

Although BESS facilities are not classified as renewable energy projects, SPC Power said the technology will support the integration of renewable energy into the grid.

The company is also banking on battery storage projects to help manage risks arising from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including market disruptions, higher fuel costs, and potential supply shortages.

Last year, SPC posted a record consolidated comprehensive income of P2.223 billion, up 43 percent from a year earlier, the first time the company breached the P2-billion level.

Operational performance improved during the year, with plant availability rising to 96.4 percent from 86 percent, while distribution utility peak demand grew 8 percent to 127.7 megawatts. System loss also declined to 6 percent.