Senate receives VP impeach raps

Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca confirmed the House team’s arrival, noting that security forces were on high alert to ensure a peaceful turnover.

“(The Secretary General) SecGen of Congress and the Sergeant-at-Arms of Congress have just arrived with the articles of impeachment,” Aplasca said in an interview.

“Hopefully, nothing troublesome happens here. So we are maintaining peace and order,” he added.

The Senate was under lockdown when the documents were handed over, following reports that Dela Rosa, who had sought protection in the Senate premises, would be arrested.

The formal transmittal followed a House plenary vote last Monday where 257 lawmakers endorsed Committee Report 261 impeaching the Vice President.