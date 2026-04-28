PNP dismisses threat of ‘People Power’

The senator has consistently rejected any unconstitutional attempts at a political “reset” or intervention by the uniformed services, stressing that public grievances over corruption should be addressed within democratic and constitutional frameworks.

Nartatez stressed that the police force remains focused on its constitutional mandate and will not be drawn into political speculations or partisan narratives.

“Our loyalty is to the Constitution and the Filipino people, not to any political faction. Our job is to ensure peace and order in the streets and communities. We remain professional and focused on our anti-crime mandate,” he said.

He added that police coordination with the military remained steady, with both institutions aligned in maintaining stability and respecting the chain of command.

“Both organizations are committed to the chain of command and the stability of the administration,” Nartatez said.