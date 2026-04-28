PNP dismisses threat of ‘People Power’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it has not monitored any validated intelligence indicating a credible or imminent attempt to mount a “military-backed People Power” movement in the country.
PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the force remains on alert but has found no basis for alarm regarding the circulating claim.
“The PNP maintains a high level of alertness, but as of now we have no validated intelligence indicating a credible, imminent threat of a military-backed movement. We treat these reports as rumors until proven otherwise,” he said.
Nartatez made the remarks after Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson downplayed concerns over a possible military-backed “People Power” movement amid the ongoing political tension between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.
Lacson, himself a former PNP chief, acknowledged reports that certain groups, composed mainly of retired military officers, were recruiting members of the uniformed services for such a movement.
The senator has consistently rejected any unconstitutional attempts at a political “reset” or intervention by the uniformed services, stressing that public grievances over corruption should be addressed within democratic and constitutional frameworks.
Nartatez stressed that the police force remains focused on its constitutional mandate and will not be drawn into political speculations or partisan narratives.
“Our loyalty is to the Constitution and the Filipino people, not to any political faction. Our job is to ensure peace and order in the streets and communities. We remain professional and focused on our anti-crime mandate,” he said.
He added that police coordination with the military remained steady, with both institutions aligned in maintaining stability and respecting the chain of command.
“Both organizations are committed to the chain of command and the stability of the administration,” Nartatez said.