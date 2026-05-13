PNP chief rejects ‘anti-gov’t plot’ claims

“We have better and productive things to do in terms of further reducing the crime rate and making every Filipino safe,” Nartatez said. “The PNP remains apolitical and nonpartisan.”

The statement follows comments from Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro, who earlier downplayed reports of a potential coup involving uniformed personnel, describing the claims as “recycled.”

Nartatez echoed that sentiment, stating there is no reason to doubt the loyalty of police personnel to the Constitution and established authorities.

He added that engaging in political movements would compromise the “integrity and professionalism” of the police service.

The PNP chief also advised the public to be discerning regarding information found on social media and warned against the spread of “fake news” intended to sow division.

“All we ask is to spare us from this rumor and let us do our job,” he said.