PIDS backs regional push for stronger Southeast Asian agriculture

During the event, SEARCA announced plans to launch the Southeast Asian Agricultural Statistics Database in November 2026 during its 60th anniversary celebration. The database aims to improve agricultural data connectivity across the region.

Habibah Abdul Rahim highlighted Southeast Asia’s agricultural potential despite mounting pressures on regional food systems and increasing climate-related challenges.

SEARCA Center Director Mercedita Sombilla also emphasized CAPRI’s role in bridging research collaboration among Southeast Asian countries.

Delegates discussed issues including food security, climate-resilient agriculture, youth participation in farming, digital market access for farmers and regional trade connectivity.

Ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit, SEARCA also unveiled its proposed ASEAN Food Policy Framework in partnership with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council. The proposal seeks to strengthen private sector participation in food security strategies and promote cross-border harmonization through Public-Private-Producer Partnerships.

In the Philippines, the agricultural sector contracted by 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Crop production, which accounts for 56 percent of total agricultural output, declined by 2.4 percent, while palay production fell by 6.3 percent and corn by 5.5 percent. Fisheries output also dropped by 6.1 percent during the same period.

Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. attributed the slowdown to weather-related vulnerabilities and price volatility but said the sector is expected to recover in the next quarter.

The Philippines is also expected to formalize its membership in CAPRI alongside Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia.