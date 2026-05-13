PEZA leverages ME war to bolster ASEAN relations

“While these external shifts present new complexities, the Philippines’ commitment to institutional stability and investor-friendly reforms serves as a powerful magnet for long-term capital. We are not just observing global trends and strengthening relations with our regional neighbors; we are positioning the country to lead in the new industrial order,” he noted.

As PEZA continues to promote and facilitate investments across the country, Panga said it remains steadfast in its mission to drive development in the countryside and create employment opportunities for Filipinos.

Through its hallmark “No Red-tape only Red-Carpet Treatment” and the continuous modernization of the PEZA Law, the Authority reaffirms its role as a stable anchor for foreign direct investment.

“The Philippines continues to prove its adaptability and readiness as a leading manufacturing and innovation hub, ensuring that growth remains both resilient and inclusive in the face of a changing global economy as envisioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” according to Panga.