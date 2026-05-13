Pasig rallies past Bataan; Quezon wins

Pasig City crawled out of a deep hole to foil Bataan in overtime, 97-91, and rev up its drive in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Tuesday at the Ynares Center Montalban in Rizal Province.
Ahron Estacio drove in with 38.9 seconds left to extend the game, then scored four points in extra time to help Pasig complete its recovery from a 15-point deficit and improve to 3-1 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
Jacob Galicia and Warlo James Batac also shone for Pasig, which trailed at 56-71 with 8:56 left in the fourth quarter but knotted the count at 78 following back-to-back triples by Jerald Bautista and Buenaventura Raflores.
Batac made four charities against Hubert Cani’s triple for the Risers in the last 1:49 of overtime, while Galicia tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
Former Pasig starter Chito Jaime and Hubert Cani combined for four points against Estacio’s floater to push Bataan ahead, 82-80, only for Estacio to drive in and extend the game.
Estacio pooled 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals and was chosen the SportsPlus Best Player. Batac notched 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Raflores contributed 11 points and seven rebounds, and Keith Pido 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.