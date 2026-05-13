Pasig rallies past Bataan; Quezon wins

Pasig City crawled out of a deep hole to foil Bataan in overtime, 97-91, and rev up its drive in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Tuesday at the Ynares Center Montalban in Rizal Province.

Ahron Estacio drove in with 38.9 seconds left to extend the game, then scored four points in extra time to help Pasig complete its recovery from a 15-point deficit and improve to 3-1 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.