PAGCOR’s latest Treasury contribution: P5.67B

PAGCOR said the latest payment brought its total dividend remittances since 2022 to P29.9 billion.

Support for government programs continue

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said the gaming agency will continue supporting government programs despite global economic uncertainties and geopolitical challenges.

“Even amid challenges, PAGCOR will honor its commitment to contribute meaningfully to government programs that uplift the lives of Filipinos,” Tengco said.

"It's an honor for us in PAGCOR to be able to contribute to the Bureau of the Treasury and partner with our government in extending help and service to our fellow Filipinos,” he added.

The dividend check was formally received by Deputy National Treasurer Kenneth Ian Francisco during a ceremonial turnover at PAGCOR’s corporate office in Pasay City.

Additional fiscal resources for government initiatives

Francisco said the remittance would help provide additional fiscal resources for government initiatives.

“PAGCOR’s P5.67 billion dividend remittance makes available much-needed fiscal resources that will enable the national government to mitigate the effects of the global oil crisis and pursue programs geared toward meaningful economic and social transformation,” Francisco said.