PAGCOR remits P5.67B dividends to National Treasury

PAGCOR said the latest payment brought its total dividend remittances since 2022 to P29.9 billion.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said the gaming agency would continue supporting government programs despite global economic uncertainties and geopolitical challenges.

“Even amid challenges, PAGCOR will honor its commitment to contribute meaningfully to government programs that uplift the lives of Filipinos,” Tengco said.

“Isang karangalan pa rin sa aming organisasyon na makatulong sa Bureau of the Treasury at maging katuwang ng ating pamahalaan sa paghahatid ng tulong at serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan,” he added.

The dividend check was formally received by Deputy National Treasurer Kenneth Ian Francisco during a ceremonial turnover at PAGCOR’s corporate office in Pasay City.

Francisco said the remittance would help provide additional fiscal resources for government initiatives.

“PAGCOR’s P5.67 billion dividend remittance makes available much-needed fiscal resources that will enable the national government to mitigate the effects of the global oil crisis and pursue programs geared toward meaningful economic and social transformation,” Francisco said.