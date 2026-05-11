Malolos cop relieved, under custody after viral assault video

“Both administrative and criminal proceedings are now underway in coordination with concerned authorities to ensure that the facts are thoroughly established,” PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement to DAILY TRIBUNE.

The incident gained national attention after CCTV footage emerged showing a domestic confrontation that escalated into physical violence.

In the video, the wife is seen questioning the officer about his whereabouts and accusing him of infidelity. After the man remarked that he was “happier there,” the wife struck him.

The officer responded by punching the woman in the head and repeatedly striking her in the chest and side until she collapsed. On the recording, the officer is heard saying, “There is CCTV. You were the first one to hit me.”

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has also launched its own investigation. Commissioner Rafael Calinisan issued a stern warning to the officer, describing the incident as an “open and shut case.”

“Your days as a police officer are numbered,” Calinisan said. “We will not allow any form of violence against any woman, or any person for that matter. We will make sure that justice is served.”

Calinisan directed regional directors to locate the victim to ensure a formal complaint is filed, promising that justice would be swift.

Nartatez stressed the PNP’s commitment to accountability and professionalism, noting that the institution would apply due process impartially. He urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information while the legal process takes its course.

The footage has sparked widespread public outcry, with critics pointing to the officer’s mandate to uphold the law and protect citizens as an aggravating factor in the assault.