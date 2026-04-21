GCash, partners unveil ESG Scorecard to drive sustainable MSMEs’ growth

The scorecard leverages the GCash ecosystem to provide metrics specifically tailored to the Philippine market. It is part of Ant International’s “Programme Sirius,” a global initiative launched in 2024 to support small businesses in their transition to sustainable operations.

Carrie Suen, vice president and head of global affairs and strategic development at Ant International, said the collaboration makes technologies like artificial intelligence more accessible to local businesses.

“This scorecard serves as a vital tool for future innovation, reinforcing that true environmental sustainability integrates social and economic impact,” Suen said.

The project will roll out in phases, beginning with ecosystem assessments and stakeholder engagement, followed by validation and field testing. Christina Ongoma, IFC regional advisory manager for the financial institutions group in East Asia and the Pacific, noted that equipping MSMEs with these tools is critical for building large-scale economic resilience.

While the pilot program is focused on the Philippines, partners indicated that findings from this rollout will inform a potential expansion of the scorecard across the AsiaPacific region.