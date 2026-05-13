Myanmar defense attaché pays courtesy call on AFP chief

Brig. Gen. Tun Tun San, defense attaché of Myanmar to the Philippines, paid an introductory call on Romeo Brawner Jr., chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on 12 May 2026.
The meeting served as an opportunity to strengthen professional ties and reaffirm the commitment of both countries to maintaining cooperation and mutual understanding in defense and security matters.
Brawner welcomed the Myanmar official and expressed the AFP’s appreciation for continued engagement with partner nations in the region.
Both officials also exchanged views on regional security developments and matters of mutual interest.
The AFP said the introductory call reflects its continuing efforts to strengthen defense relations and promote regional stability through military diplomacy.