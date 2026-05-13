Myanmar defense attaché pays courtesy call on AFP chief

Brig. Gen. Tun Tun San, defense attaché of Myanmar to the Philippines, paid an introductory call on Romeo Brawner Jr., chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on 12 May 2026.

The meeting served as an opportunity to strengthen professional ties and reaffirm the commitment of both countries to maintaining cooperation and mutual understanding in defense and security matters.