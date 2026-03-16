ICTSI’s NorthPort strengthens Pier 14 structural infra upgrades

Shifted focus

As of February, crews have shifted focus to the fourth and final 52.5‑meter segment. Key activities include resurfacing the remaining deck, repairing above‑deck damage and upgrading the fender system from 700 mm to 1,000 mm cell fenders to support safer vessel berthing.

These tasks are being carried out in parallel to keep the terminal operating with minimal disruption.

The structural upgrade is part of a broader three‑year program aimed at enhancing the capacity and durability of NorthPort’s facilities to support growing trade demand.

Help reduce vessel turnaround times

Once complete, the work is expected to help reduce vessel turnaround times and enable safer, more efficient operations. The full upgrade is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Located at the north end of Manila North Harbor, NorthPort serves as a primary domestic gateway for inter‑island shipping, containerized cargo and passenger traffic.

The facility manages more than 5,750 meters of quay space and handles roughly 1.2 million twenty‑foot equivalent units of cargo annually, accommodating a wide range of vessel types.

Recent investments at the port go beyond Pier 14. In late 2025, the operator added two new Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes with 41‑ton lifting capacity to boost cargo handling and berth utilization, and it has orders in place for hybrid rubber‑tired gantry cranes to arrive in 2026 as part of ongoing capacity enhancements.

The Pier 14 project builds on earlier upgrades at Manila North Harbor, including improvements to passenger terminal facilities and cargo handling operations, underscoring a broader effort to prepare port infrastructure for longer‑term growth in domestic trade and logistics.