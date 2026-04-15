A burger, a 315-yard drive, and a legacy

Thirteen thousand kilometers from his Minnesota roots, Carson Herron was munching on a Ben’s Burjer at the driving range of Wack Wack Golf and Country Club after an 18‑hole round on the West Course on Holy Thursday. He swears by the burger — saying he could eat it all day — and you could almost sense the grin of a guy who had gone from Asian Tour‑level tournaments to a relaxed Manila practice round with a Filipino journalist in his bag.
I joined him for a round, not because I imagined matching his game, but because I wanted to see how a next‑generation American pro thinks his way around a classic Philippine course. Herron is the son of four‑time PGA Tour winner Tim Herron, a fourth‑generation competitive golfer, and a former University of New Mexico standout now grinding through the Asian Tour and similar circuits.
On paper, he’s a modern touring pro: long off the tee, whip‑smart with course management, and comfortable in any time zone. On the ground, though, he’s simply another hungry young player who still gets a little giddy when his wedge‑to‑green ratio lines up with how the course presents itself.
The West Course proved no match for Herron, who regularly sent his driver beyond 300 yards, including one measured at 315 that day. He finished the round with seven birdies and no bogeys.
That round with Herron was less about the score and more about the rhythm — how he manages risk, talks through decisions, and shifts between the intensity of a tournament mindset and the easygoing tone of a “just‑hitting‑balls” day.
Herron said he decided against flying home to the United States, choosing instead to spend his two‑week break in the Philippines — a place he has grown fond of since competing in the recent Philippine Golf Championship. Through the generosity of JGFP president Oliver Gan, Herron is spending that break immersing himself in the Filipino way of life. He is now in Davao, where he gets to experience Apo Golf and Country Club and cheer on the JGFP World Team Championships participants.
Being a Herron is like walking onto the course with an invisible shadow carved from past scorecards. It’s not just a last name — it’s a reputation, a standard, and a quiet, constant pressure to justify it. The galleries will always wonder: Is he really like his dad? Coaches, fellow players, and even strangers will size him up against the highlight‑reel clips of a four‑time PGA Tour winner, as if the bloodline obliges him to match or surpass the legacy.
There’s the pressure to be better than lucky, to prove that the name is attached to something earned, not inherited.
Yet buried under that weight is also a rare gift. Growing up a Herron means going to the range not just to practice, but to observe craftsmanship up close — to see how a champion thinks through adversity, how he resets after a bad shot, how he carries himself when things go wrong. That proximity to excellence can either paralyze a son or arm him with a built‑in tutor, a font of lessons, and a mirror held up to his own game.
The real pressure lies in the balance: honoring what the father built without letting the name become a cage. The surname can be a burden, but it can also be a compass — if the son is willing to accept it not as a guarantee of success, but as a reminder of how high the bar can be set.
One goal is to continue a family tradition: compete in the US Open, where his great‑grandfather, grandfather, and father all once played. He has the game and the will to fulfill that.
Meanwhile, Carson continues to live in airplanes, practice ranges and hotel gyms — stitching together tournaments, qualifiers and off‑weeks in a patchwork schedule that has little regard for time zones or holidays. Like any touring pro, he chases checks, ranking points, and exemptions across continents, all in the quiet hope of one day testing his name in the US Open, where his great‑grandfather, grandfather and father once played.