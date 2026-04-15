A burger, a 315-yard drive, and a legacy

On paper, he’s a modern touring pro: long off the tee, whip‑smart with course management, and comfortable in any time zone. On the ground, though, he’s simply another hungry young player who still gets a little giddy when his wedge‑to‑green ratio lines up with how the course presents itself.

The West Course proved no match for Herron, who regularly sent his driver beyond 300 yards, including one measured at 315 that day. He finished the round with seven birdies and no bogeys.

That round with Herron was less about the score and more about the rhythm — how he manages risk, talks through decisions, and shifts between the intensity of a tournament mindset and the easygoing tone of a “just‑hitting‑balls” day.

Herron said he decided against flying home to the United States, choosing instead to spend his two‑week break in the Philippines — a place he has grown fond of since competing in the recent Philippine Golf Championship. Through the generosity of JGFP president Oliver Gan, Herron is spending that break immersing himself in the Filipino way of life. He is now in Davao, where he gets to experience Apo Golf and Country Club and cheer on the JGFP World Team Championships participants.

Being a Herron is like walking onto the course with an invisible shadow carved from past scorecards. It’s not just a last name — it’s a reputation, a standard, and a quiet, constant pressure to justify it. The galleries will always wonder: Is he really like his dad? Coaches, fellow players, and even strangers will size him up against the highlight‑reel clips of a four‑time PGA Tour winner, as if the bloodline obliges him to match or surpass the legacy.

There’s the pressure to be better than lucky, to prove that the name is attached to something earned, not inherited.

Yet buried under that weight is also a rare gift. Growing up a Herron means going to the range not just to practice, but to observe craftsmanship up close — to see how a champion thinks through adversity, how he resets after a bad shot, how he carries himself when things go wrong. That proximity to excellence can either paralyze a son or arm him with a built‑in tutor, a font of lessons, and a mirror held up to his own game.