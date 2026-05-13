Legarda secures Senate passage of expanded student aid measure

“This measure strengthens RA 10931 and ensures that the promise of free and equitable tertiary education truly reaches the poorest Filipino families,” Legarda said.

Legarda, who chairs the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education and serves as co-chairperson of EDCOM II, cited findings from the education commission showing continuing gaps in student assistance programs.

“EDCOM II revealed stark gaps in the implementation of student assistance programs. Many of our most vulnerable learners continue to struggle with the rising costs of transportation, food, housing, and school requirements, despite existing support mechanisms,” she said.

The measure prioritizes learners from disadvantaged sectors, including households under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples, solo parents and their dependents, and students from geographically isolated areas.

The bill also expands TES coverage to include books, school supplies, transportation, laptops, room and board, and other education-related expenses. Students enrolled in nursing and allied health programs will also receive support for clinical internship and related learning experience fees.

“Ang edukasyon ay hindi lang dapat libre; dapat ito’y makabuluhan at nagbubunga ng tunay na oportunidad, mula enrollment hanggang graduation at trabaho. This measure is for our students, especially the poorest, who now know that the government stands behind their dreams,” Legarda said.

She also thanked her fellow senators for supporting the measure’s passage on third reading.