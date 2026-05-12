RIGHT ON TARGET: Archers flex depth, seize full control of UAAP golf

With a two-day aggregate of 440, the Green Archers stretched their overnight five-stroke lead into a massive 26-shot advantage over University of the Philippines (UP), which compiled a 466 after a 240 behind Joshua Buenaventura’s 75, Emilio Carpio’s 81 and Miggy Roque’s 84.

Buenaventura remained at third in individual play with 149, while Ateneo de Manila University’s Glenn Unabia carded a 74 for 150, and Carpio stood at fifth with a 158.

Her rally enabled her to overtake Ateneo’s Monique Mendoza, who stumbled with a 91 after an opening 81 to fall to third at 172. Meanwhile, fellow Lady Archer Alexa Dacanay climbed to second place with a 168 after an 81, while Ateneo’s Simi Tinio shot an 85 for 173 for fourth followed by Annika Gozum (101-183) and Ava Heredia (86-185), both of UP.

Bucay who closed out with two backside birdies, drew inspiration from his teammates’ strong start and continued to attack both the course and the field with a near-flawless performance.

Despite building a commanding lead, La Salle has no intention of easing up.

“We’re not going to step on the brakes,” Bucay said of La Salle’s approach this week.

“We’re trying to make a statement here, especially since it’s the first year of UAAP golf.”

Reflecting on his 37-34 round, Bucay said he continued to lean on his strong tee shots and approach game, though he admitted there is still room for improvement around the greens.

“Overall, it was a little better since I managed to finish under par compared to yesterday,” he said.

Bucay also praised the newcomers in the rotation for stepping up when needed.

“They showed up and performed. They delivered more than we expected, which is good,” he added, referring in particular to Lu’s impressive 74 after coming off a runner-up finish in the Junior PGT in Cagayan de Oro last week.

Ateneo pulled within five strokes off UP with a 471 after a 231 as Unabia posted a two-over round, Schmuel Tan chipped in a 75, while Mich Romero added an 82, while University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Adamson University took the next two spots in the five-team field with 251-512 and 367-737, respectively.

The Lady Archers proved just as relentless, mounting their own second-round charge to seize control of both the individual and team competitions.

Julia Lua bounced back in emphatic fashion from an opening-round 86, rediscovering her rhythm with a 79 highlighted by crisp drives and pinpoint approach shots and a birdie on the last hole. Despite missed birdie opportunities and several flubbed par putts, the inaugural ICTSI Intercollegiate individual champion stormed from third place to grab a three-stroke lead with a 36-hole total of 165.

Her rally enabled her to overtake Ateneo’s Monique Mendoza, who stumbled with a 91 after an opening 81 to fall to fifth at 172. Meanwhile, fellow Lady Archer Alexa Dacanay climbed to second place with a 168 after an 81, followed by Ateneo’s Simi Tinio (85-173), UP’s Ava Heredia (86-185) and Mendoza.

Backed by Donnabel Magsino’s 98, La Salle posted a strong 258 round for a 523 aggregate, opening a commanding 10-shot lead over Ateneo, which struggled to a 269 for a 532 total in team play.

“My tee shots and short game were much better than yesterday, and that really made the difference because driving is so crucial on this course,” said Lua, who birdied No. 2 to start her round and finished strong with another birdie on the 18th after a solid drive, a well-struck 3-wood approach, and a brilliant chip.

Staying composed throughout, the 20-year-old said she plans to stick to her game plan in the next two rounds.

“I’ll continue to play conservatively and as safely as possible,” she said.

“To handle the pressure, I just trust my practice and my routine.”