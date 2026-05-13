Julia Barretto, Charo Santos-Concio lead horror film ‘Knock Three Times’

First presented during the Asian TV Forum in Singapore last year, the film quickly generated buzz among industry insiders because of its strong creative lineup and fresh approach to Filipino horror storytelling. The project is now considered one of the most highly anticipated local genre films currently in development.

Barretto, who previously showcased her horror credentials in the zombie thriller Block Z, continues to expand her portfolio in suspense and thriller-driven projects. Meanwhile, Santos-Concio brings decades of cinematic prestige to the film, having earned acclaim for her memorable performances in films such as Kisapmata and the supernatural thriller Eerie.

Veteran actor Christopher de Leon also joins the ensemble, adding another layer of gravitas to the project. Widely regarded as one of Philippine cinema’s most respected actors, de Leon has appeared in numerous landmark films throughout his career, including Kakabakaba Ka Ba?, Three Godless Years, and Ganito Kami Noon… Paano Kayo Ngayon?