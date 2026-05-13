Jessica Sanchez cheers on Matty Juniosa as Filipino talent shines globally

“Matty is doing great. I think he’s performing so well and I think he’s representing the Filipinos so well in ‘Britain’s Got Talent’,” Sanchez said.

Despite her own experience navigating global talent competitions, Sanchez said her advice to Juniosa is simple: stay grounded in his identity as an artist.

“I don’t really have that much advice — I would say just stay confident and secure on who you are as an artist and I know you’re gonna kill it,” she shared.

The singer also expressed excitement over the possibility of another Filipino champion emerging on an international stage.

“Take home the crown for us Filipinos again. I would love that. I would love to have another champion,” she added.

Juniosa has become one of the breakout contestants of the current season after his soaring rendition of Dream On earned him a place in the finals of Britain’s Got Talent , set for May 30.

Beyond discussing Juniosa’s success, Sanchez also reflected on the realities of pursuing a career in American entertainment as a Filipino-American artist. While she acknowledged that opportunities for representation have grown significantly, she admitted the industry remains highly competitive.

“I feel like it’s still a little bit difficult because it’s so saturated. There’s so many people trying to get into it, especially in America,” she explained.

Still, Sanchez said she feels proud seeing more Filipino and Filipino-American artists breaking barriers in mainstream entertainment.

“We do have amazing artists who are Filipino-American who are representing our people, so that makes me very proud and that also makes me proud to represent myself.”

The singer also opened up about experiencing discrimination earlier in her career, recalling moments when she was told she did not fit the industry’s preferred image.

“When I was younger, I would get discriminated against. They would tell me, ‘you can’t do this kind of music or be on this platform because you are not the race we are looking for,’” Sanchez revealed.

According to her, the entertainment landscape has gradually evolved, with producers and casting teams now actively seeking more diverse representation.

“Now I actually hear producers and TV people talking about how they’re looking for Filipino faces,” she said.

Sanchez herself has become one of the biggest Filipino-American success stories in recent years after winning America’s Got Talent in 2025 with her performance of Golden Hour . She is currently in the Philippines for her upcoming concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on May 16.

During her visit, Sanchez also performed at the 48th ASEAN Summit Gala Dinner alongside Sofronio Vasquez , winner of The Voice USA in 2024.