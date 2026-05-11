Repeat illegal gambling suspect arrested in Quezon City

According to the police report, Police Station 13 received the complaint at around 12:19 a.m. involving illegal gambling activities along Everlasting Street in Payatas.

Acting on the report, police operatives immediately proceeded to the area to verify the complaint and allegedly caught the suspect openly soliciting bets from passersby.

Authorities said the operatives approached the suspect and asked him to present any legal authority or documentation allowing him to conduct the activity, but he failed to provide any.

Police later found the suspect allegedly facilitating and collecting bets for the illegal numbers game.

Recovered from his possession were P550 in bet money, one ending card, and one black ballpen.

Further verification by authorities showed that the suspect had previous records involving violations of Republic Act No. 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law in June 2022, Presidential Decree No. 1602 or the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law in May 2023 and March 2024, robbery in September 2023, and theft incidents in August last year.

The QCPD said the suspect will face charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9287, which increases penalties for illegal numbers games.