ERC likely to greenlight Meralco rate relief plan

Higher projected costs from elevated global fuel costs

The utility attributed the higher projected costs to rising electricity supply prices, elevated global fuel costs, and the weakening Philippine peso against the United States dollar resulting from tensions in the Middle East.

To mitigate the impact on consumers, Meralco proposed the earlier implementation of adjustments under its ERC-approved Power Supply Agreements.

The mechanism would allow certain cost adjustments from power suppliers to be reflected immediately, potentially reducing the projected increase in generation charges from P1.0277/kWh to around P0.4350/kWh.

The ERC said it acknowledged the proposal and raised no objection. However, the regulator still needs to verify and review the proposal and may require additional supporting documents and reportorial submissions.

Identification of measures that can help reduce impact

“We understand the burden that rising electricity prices bring to Filipino households, especially during periods of global uncertainty and increasing fuel costs. The ERC continues to work closely with distribution utilities and other industry stakeholders to identify measures that can help reduce the impact on consumers,” ERC chairperson and CEO Atty. Francis Saturnino C. Juan said Wednesday.