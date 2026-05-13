Energy crisis calls for stronger EU-ASEAN cooperation

“An advanced work between the European Union and the Philippines, also on energy efficiency, energy security, and renewable energy issues, can be a good outcome in terms of strengthening our cooperation in front of this severe emergency that we are all facing,” Santoro said in an interview.

Alongside this, during the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu last week, leaders from Southeast Asia revealed measures to mitigate the impacts of the crisis on goods and energy, including strengthening management within the bloc and with dialogue partners.

The EU also currently supports the development of sustainable energy connectivity in Southeast Asia through the ASEAN Power Grid.

Last month, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced a $25 billion infrastructure support for the ASEAN Power Grid, with the EU as one of the contributors, allocating $5 billion for the long-delayed regional energy connectivity project aimed at improving electricity security and cross-border power trade.

The amount allocated for the ASEAN Power Grid forms part of ADB’s previously announced commitment of up to $10 billion through 2035 for regional energy interconnection projects.

The European Union of the Philippines said that it gathered with partners, representatives, diplomatic communities, civil society, among others, to a shared value of peace, cooperation, and partnership